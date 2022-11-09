Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday evening, November 9, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:

- Edward Ferry, Gweedore

- Mary Gallagher, Portsalon/Fahan

- Brigid (Brid) Mc Cormack, Churchill

- Ronan Kelly, Co Down and formerly Stranorlar

- Susan Buffini, London and formerly Manorcunningham

- Johnny Shek, Hong Kong and Letterkenny

- Sally Baylon, Co Louth and Buncrana

Edward Ferry, Gweedore



The sudden death has taken place at his home of Edward Ferry, Dunlewey, Gweedore.

Predeceased by his parents Jim and Mary Ferry, brothers; Seamus & Charlie and sister-in-law Ann. Sadly missed by his sisters; Kathleen O' Mahoney (Dunlewey) and Rosemary Pellone (New York), nieces & nephews; Sean, Marie, Kay, Eammon, Kieran, Sean, Carmella & Neil and extended family and friends.

His remains will repose at his home from 4pm today (Wednesday). Rosary nightly at 8pm. Funeral arrangements to follow.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Irish Heart Foundation c/o any family member or Kieran Roarty Funeral Director.

Mary Gallagher, Portsalon/Fahan

The death has occurred of Mary Gallagher (née Kyle), Portsalon/Fahan.



Peacefully at the home of her daughter Doreen Wilson, Church Bray, Fahan. Predeceased by her husband David. Sadly missed by her sister Chrissie McCauley (Letterkenny), her children Gordon (Carren), Francis (Carrigart), Margaret Dill (Gortcally), Tony (Croaghross, Portsalon) and Doreen Wilson (Fahan). Deeply regretted by her seventeen grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and her extended family, neighbours and all her many friends.

Her remains will repose at the residence of her son Tony (Croaghross, Portsalon, Fanad) from 6pm today Wednesday, November 9.

Removal leaving from there at 1.30 pm on Friday November 11 arriving at Christ the Redeemer Church, Rossnakill for 2pm Funeral Service. Burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland, care of any family member or Mc Ateer Funeral Directors. The Funeral Service will be available to view on the "McAteer Funeral Directors" Facebook Page.

Brigid (Brid) Mc Cormack, Churchill

The death has occurred of Brigid (Brid) McCormack (née McDaid), 3 The Pines, Churchill, Donegal, F92 DX54.

Peacefully in Letterkenny University Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by husband Patrick Columba McCormack (April 24, 2003), parents Charles McDaid (February 1, 1985), Margaret McDaid (May 12, 2008), brother Charles (October 13, 2021).

Devoted mother to children Jane and partner Tom (Downings), Joseph and daughter in law Noreen (New York), Rose (Kilmacrennan), John and daughter in law Beryl (Churchill), James and daughter in law Melissa (Glendowan), Paul and daughter in law Erin (Churchill), Maria and partner Frankie (Letterkenny).

Deeply regretted by siblings John (Dromore), Anna (Glasgow), Jane (Kilmacrennan) & Margaret (Falcarragh). Fondly remembered by her grandchildren, great grandchildren nieces, nephews and extended family, good neighbours and many friends.

Brigid remains will repose at her late residence today Wednesday, November 9 from 4pm. Funeral from there on Friday morning for requiem mass in St. Colmcille's Church, Glendowan 11am followed by burial in Templedouglas cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on http://www.churchservices.tv/churchhill. Family time from 10pm to 11am & on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only donations to Palliative Care department, Letterkenny hospital care of any family member.

Please feel free to leave a message of condolence for Brigid's family on Charlie McClafferty Funeral Directors Facebook page.

Ronan Kelly, Co Down and formerly Stranorlar

The death has occurred at the Ulster Hospital, Belfast of Ronan Kelly, Crossgar, Co. Down, and formerly Meenavoy and the Glebe, Stranorlar.

Much loved son of Jack and Peggy. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his heartbroken father, mother, partner Paula, and her daughter Aoibheann Carville, uncles, aunts, cousins, extended family and friends.

Remains reposing at McCool’s Chapel of Rest, Ballybofey today, Wednesday November 9 and tomorrow, Thursday November 10 with visiting time from from 7pm until Rosary at 9pm.

Funeral leaving from there on Friday morning, November 11 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate Stranorlar at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

Susan Buffini, London and formerly Manorcunningham

The peaceful death has occurred of Susan Buffini née Clay 12 Thornsett Road, London and formerly of Woodhill, Manorcunningham.



Survived by her children Fiona, son-in-law Nigel, Moira, son-in-law Martin and Nuala, son-in-law John, grandchildren Bridie, Maya, Joe and Jack, nieces and nephews.



Predeceased by her husband John, sisters Mary Alice Browne, Lisclamerty, Margaret Spandle Surrey, Bella, Agnes and Veronica Clay, Woodhill, and brothers Patrick, Paisley and James, Woodhill.



Susan’s Funeral will take place on Monday, November 14, in Cheshire at 10.30am at St Mary's RC Church, 2 New King Street, Middlewich, CW10 9EB.



Burial at 12pm at Middlewich Cemetery, Chester Road, Middlewich.

Johnny Shek, Hong Kong and Letterkenny



The peaceful death has taken place in Cameron Hospital, Fife, Scotland of Johnny Shek, formerly from Letterkenny and Hong Kong. Deeply missed by his daughters Savanna and Naomi, sister Yau Mui Chan, The Glebe, Letterkenny, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Johnny’s remains will be reposing at the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny on Thursday from 11am with prayers at 12 noon. Interment directly afterwards to New Leck Cemetery, Letterkenny.

Sally Baylon, Co. Louth and Buncrana

The death has occurred of Sally (Sarah) Baylon (née Fullerton), Townspark, Ardee, Louth, A92 F9F2 and late of Sleadrin, Buncrana, peacefully but suddenly at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

Predeceased by her son Peter, her parents, brothers and sisters. Sadly missed by her loving family, husband Peter, daughters Lorraine and Saleine, brothers and sisters, grandchildren Peter, Callum, Keisha, Ciaran and Summer, son-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at her residence on Wednesday until 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 9.15am to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am which can be viewed on the parish webcam at https://churchmedia.tv/church-of-the-nativity-of-our-lady. Burial afterwards in Ballapousta Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to a local charity of your choice.

House private on Thursday morning, please.

