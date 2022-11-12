More Donegal businesses get the green light for solar panels

Two more prominent Letterkenny businesses are to instal solar panels.

The Mount Errigal Hotel and Tobin’s Service Station have been granted permission for the installation of solar panels at their premises.

Donegal County Council this week gave the green light for the works.

Mount Errigal Hotel Ltd at Ballyraine has been granted permission for the erection of up to 370kwp - around 1,915 square metres - of roof mounted solar photo voltaic (PV) panels.

At Tobin’s Circle K Service Station on the Port Road, there will be solar PV panels installed to the existing fuel station canopy structure.

They are the latest businesses to go down the solar panel route.

By the end of the month, a decision will be made by the local authority on the installation of panels to the existing flat roof structure at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Letterkenny.

Solar panels were installed at the newly-redeveloped Scoil Cholmcille on the Convent Road in Letterkenny while permission was given in 2020 for the installation of panels a Century Cinemas.

The CAKE Centre in Killygordon is to install 760 square metres of solar PV panels over the existing pitch roof covering and some 1,106 square metres of panels are to be installed at the buildings at the Finn Valley Athletics Campus in Stranorlar.

Lifford Old Courthouse will also soon be solar powered.

Plans have been lodged for the installation of solar panels on the historic building located at The Diamond.

The old courthouse was built in 1746 and is one of Ireland’s oldest courthouses. Sections of the old courthouse were reopened in 1994 and a large scale transformation of the building was completed in 2019.

The building is one of the oldest in Donegal and the original dungeons can be accessed on the tours.

In 2019, Donegal County Council welcomed some eco-friendly changes after installing 36 Solar PV panels to the roof area of the County House, located just across The Diamond from Lifford Old Courthouse.