Busy Donegal junction closing for six weeks due to major road improvement scheme

Motorists are warned that the R262 Frosses Road at its junction with the N56 is to close to facilitate ongoing road improvement works on the Inver Road Scheme.

The road closure will take effect on Monday, November 2 and is scheduled to remain in place until Friday, December 11.

Suggested alternatives routes:

(Diversion route 1) - All normal traffic should be diverted to the Ardaghey - Ardara Road via: N56, LP2863, LP2923, and LP1515.

(Diversion route 2) Larger HGV Traffic shall be diverted to the Ardara-Killybegs road N56 .

Local diversion routes can also be used (i.e. the Cranny Road – LP1625, and the Frosses – Drimarone - Ballydevitt road – LP1685 & LP1845) however these diversions are for local light traffic only.

Motorists are advised to use Diversion Route 2 via the N56 during periods of snow and frost while the diversion is in place as this route is gritted as part of the Winter Maintenance programme.

Extra times should be allowed for journeys during the closure period.