'Absolutely lethal' driving conditions across Donegal with motorists saying some roads are impassable

Reports are coming in to DonegalLive.ie of cars sliding off roads and some routes virtually undrivable as a result of widespread ice.

One motorist who contacted our news team said it was 'absolutely lethal out there' as he asked us to appeal to people to please stay at home if at all possible.

A shower of rain experienced in some parts of south Donegal this morning has frozen onto the existing ice, making it even more dangerous.

Back roads are particularly treacherous given that they have not been gritted at all, though motorists say there are still some very dangerous patches on main roads too - and not everyone is driving to suit the conditions.

in the Letterkenny area, road conditions are extremely dangerous and there were reports of very icy conditions earlier this morning. By 9.30am temperatures appeared to be rising slightly, but motorists were still urged to take care.

Here is a list of roads reported to DonegalLive.ie as being particularly bad. We will update it as further reports come in, so do please let us know what conditions are like in your area by emailing news@donegallive.ie

Bundoran to Kinlough

Leghowney area

Lough Eske area

Pettigo to Laghey

Barnesmore Gap

Donegal Town to Killybegs