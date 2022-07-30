Search

30 Jul 2022

High visibility garda patrols, speed checks and checkpoints around the county this weekend

Gardaí issue appeal to motorists

High visibility patrols, speed checks and checkpoints are being carried out by gardaí in Donegal over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Gardaí are appealing to motorists to slow down and remain within the legal speed limit at all times.  

They are also warning motorists to never drive while under the influence of alcohol/drugs and point out that by doing so, you will be risking your life and the lives of others. 

The importance of wearing seatbelts is also part of the message being sent out this weekend, as well as a reminder not to use a mobile phone while driving.

“Our priority is to keep people safe so please make responsible decisions this weekend and always in relation to road safety. Help save lives by driving in a safe and responsible manner,” a spokesperson said.

