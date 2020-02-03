Revealed: The top ten selling makes and models of cars in Donegal last month

Toyota was the top selling make of car in Donegal in January, Donegal Live can reveal.

And the top selling model in the county was the Hyundai Tucson.

Latest figures show that new car sales in Donegal were down slightly in January, compared with the same month in 2019.

According to the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI), there were 749 new car registrations in Donegal for January 2020, down 2.09% on the figure of 765 in January 2019.

So what are the most popular new cars?

Donegal Live can reveal that Toyota topped the new car charts in the county for January.

The top ten selling new make of cars in Donegal for the first month of the year are listed below, with the number of new registrations.

1, Toyota, 110

2, Hyundai, 98

3, Volkswagen, 94

4, Kia, 79

5, Skoda, 48

6, Ford, 40

7, Peugeot, 33

8, Renault, 33

9, Suzuki, 31

10, Opel, 29



The top ten selling passenger cars by model in Donegal for January 2020 are also listed below, with the number of new registrations for the month.

1, Hyundai Tucson, 36

2, Kia Sportage, 33

3, Toyota Corolla, 33

4, Hyundai Kona, 32

5, Toyota Rav 4, 25

6, Volkswagen Tiguan, 24

7, Toyota C-HR, 23

8, Toyota Yaris, 22

9, Suzuki Vitaria, 20

10, Peugeot 3008, 18

Nationally, new cars registrations for January are down 3.5% (31,251) when compared to January 2019 (32,370). Light Commercial vehicles (LCV) are up 2.1% (5,666) compared to January last year (5,548). HGV (Heavy Goods Vehicle) registrations are showing an increase of 8.8% (385) in comparison to January 2019 (354).

Used car imports saw a 26.4% (6,623) decline in January when compared with January 2019 (9,003).

Diesel continues to remain the most popular engine type (42.1%) following by petrol (39.6), hybrid (13.6%) which gained a significant increase in market share along with electric (2.9%) and plug-in hybrid (1.8%).

New electric car registrations increased with 898 registered in January 2020, compared to 799 January 2019.