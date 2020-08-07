Bus Éireann introduce additional Expressway on route 32 from Letterkenny to Dublin

Bus Éireann will run an additional Expressway 32 service between Letterkenny and Dublin starting this Sunday. The service will also serve both Lifford and Monaghan.

The coach will depart Letterkenny at 17:45 (5.45pm) and depart Dublin at 22:45 (10.45pm). Online booking is available at expressway.ie and a number of seats are available on a ‘walk up’ basis for people unable to book online.

“Expressway services were reduced by 14 per cent through the Covid-19 crisis, and we have been experiencing high demand on some services in recent weeks. We are very pleased to have been able to reorganise resources, with the support of the National Transport Authority, to deliver an extra service on the Letterkenny to Dublin route, keeping Ireland connected. We’d like to thank customers once again for their understanding and remind people of the Covid-19 prevention measures in place on all public transport – a maximum of 50 per cent capacity, and compulsory face coverings throughout your journey,” said Eleanor Farrell, Chief Commercial Officer, Bus Éireann.