Speeding motorist in Donegal among worst offenders in the country during National Slow Down Day

A driver travelling at 122km/h in a 50km/h zone in Donegal was one of the most notable detections over a well publicised Garda campaign to encourage motors to slow down.

National Slow Down Day was held over a 24-hour period between 7am on Friday and 7am on Saturday.

In total, An Garda Síochána and GoSafe checked 150,605 vehicles and detected 994 vehicles travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.

Chief Superintendent Ray McMahon Roads Policing Bureau said: "It is concerning that despite advanced warning and our widely circulated appeals to slow down that a significant number of motorists still failed to drive safely within the applicable speed limit.

"In the course of today’s campaign we detected a number of vehicles which were being driven at well in excess of the speed limit.

"If a pedestrian or other vulnerable road-user is hit by a vehicle travelling at such speeds, unfortunately the outcome will inevitably be a serious injury or fatality.

"I would like to thank our partners the RSA and TII for their co-operation / assistance in today’s campaign, and GoSafe who carry out speed enforcement on behalf of An Garda Síochána.

"Of course I would also like to thank the majority of those who continue to travel within the speed limits. I would reiterate once again that this appeal to slow down is not only for one day, but for every day.

"We will continue to maintain our focus on non-compliant drivers as they pose a risk to themselves and other road users."

Some notable detections over the 24-hour period of National Slow Down Day include:

• 122km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R265 Porthall Ballindrait Donegal

• 95km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Cork Street Dublin8 Dublin

• 91km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R707 Burgagery Lands East Clonmel Tipperary

• 87km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Lower Glanmire Road Cork Cork

• 86km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N20 Kilknockan Mallow Cork

• 85km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Arden Road Tullamore Offaly

• 81km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Drummartin Link Road Dublin14 Dublin

• 96km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the R139 Belcamp Dublin17 Dublin

• 79km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N6 Baile An Phoill Gaillimh Gaillimh

• 93km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the R188 Doocassan Drung Cavan

• 92km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the N11 Wingfield Bray Wicklow

• 183km/h in a 120km/h Zone on the M1 Dunmahon Dundalk Louth

• 76km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R118 Rock Road Dublin4 Dublin

• 75km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N78 Drumgoole Castlecomer Kilkenny

• 90km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the R147 Piercetown Dunboyne Meath

• 90km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the N25 Lemybrien Lemybrien Waterford

• 90km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the N15 Mullandrait Stranorlar Donegal

• 73km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Leopardstown Road Dublin18 Dublin

• 114km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the N4 Doddsborough Lucan Dublin

• 85km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the R267 Portnason Ballyshannon Donegal

• 141km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N11 Timmore Newcastle Wicklow

• 70km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N24 Bohercrow Tipperary Tipperary

• 139km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N7 KILL WEST Kill Kildare

• 111km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the N4 Ballydowd Lucan Dublin

• 83km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the N3 Pollamore Far Cavan Cavan

• 83km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the R726 Pollerton Big Carlow Carlow

• 68km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Tonlegee Road Dublin5 Dublin

• 68km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R680 Cork Road Waterford Waterford

• 68km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N61 Knockcroghery Roscommon

• 68km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N78 Blackparks Athy Kildare

• 81km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the N20 Ballyfookeen Bruree Limerick

• 67km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the St Ann's Hill Blarney Cork

• 80km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the R445 Clogheen Monasterevin Kildare

• 66km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R712 Pennefatherslot Kilkenny Kilkenny

• 65km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R510 Dock Road Limerick Limerick

• 65km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R417 Paudeenourstown Athy Kildare

• 65km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Lower Lucan Road Lucan Dublin

• 130km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the South Ring Road Cork Cork

• 155km/h in a 120km/h Zone on the M1 Balgatheran Drogheda Louth

• 129km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the M50 Meakstown Dublin11 Dublin

• 77km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the N62 Clongower Thurles Tipperary

• 64km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N24 Knocknaconnery Carrick-On-Suir Tipperary

• 64km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R742 Parknacross Courtown Wexford

• 76km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the N24 Gurtnafleur Clonmel Tipperary

• 101km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R513 Caherline Caherconlish Limerick

• 63km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R336 Cnocán An Bhodaigh Na Forbacha Gaillimh

• 75km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the R428 Raheenadeeragh Athy Kildare

• 75km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the L3004 Killahora Glounthaune Cork.