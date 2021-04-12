Roadworks in a number of areas in Donegal will cause disruptions for motorists

Motorists in Donegal are facing traffic disruption in a number of areas.

Rolling roadworks will be in place on the on the main Donegal to Sligo N15 road between Bundoran and Grange from today and will continue to Friday.

Meanwhile, two sets of temporary traffic lights are in place for works on the N15 near the Barnesmore Gap between Donegal Town and Ballybofey up to Friday, April 23.

Elsewhere, roadworks are in place on the N56 between Dungloe and Lettermacaward. These are likely to last until December.