Gardaí in Donegal catch two motorists driving at more than one-and-a-half times the speed limit

Gardaí in Donegal are appealing to people to slow down after the motorists were caught travelling at more that one-and-a-half times the speed limit.

Both detections were made by Buncrana Roads Policing on Saturday.

One motorist was driving at 128kph in an 80kph zones. The second was driving at 96kph in a 60kph zone.

A garda spokesperson said: "Excessive speed is a major contributory factor in road traffic collisions.

"Please always remain mindful of the speed at which you are travelling."



