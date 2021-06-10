Prestigious European 'customer first' award for popular Donegal motoring business

A Donegal Toyota dealership has received an award for outstanding customer service.

'Ichiban' in Japanese means 'Number One.' It is also the name of the prestigious award which Toyota Motor Europe (TME) gives to Toyota Retailers for the highest level of customer experience.

This year sees Kelly Sales & Service, Letterkenny, recognised amongst 43 other retailers from 32 European countries who have also secured this coveted award.

Over 2,500 European Toyota Retailers compete for this award annually and the winners are those who the company believe excelled in delivering the highest level of 'Customer First' mindset.

Steve Tormey, Chief Executive of Toyota Ireland said: "The Toyota Ireland team is delighted that Kelly Sales & Service, Letterkenny, has been recognised for its incredible work. The prestigious Ichiban award is highly coveted across retailers in Europe and it is a great achievement for the Toyota dealership to be acknowledged for their outstanding customer service."

Dealer Principal at Kelly’s Toyota, Brendan Kelly said it was an honour to receive the award.

"In these challenging times, it is a fantastic achievement to be recognised for the most memorable customer service," he said. "Our customers are at the heart of everything we do at Kelly’s Toyota in Donegal and the entire team should be incredibly proud of this amazing achievement."

This year’s Ichiban award ceremony will be held virtually on June 10 with the 44 best Toyota Retailers connecting to TME’s Head Office in Brussels.

Matt Harrison, President and CEO of Toyota Motor Europe said: "Toyota Retailers are our key partners and brand ambassadors and we will continue to work together as one team to transform our challenges into opportunities.

"Creating a memorable customer experience is a key pillar of our Beyond Zero company mission and we must continue with our retailers to strengthen customer lifetime value in order to become a successful mobility company."

Each Ichiban award winner already received the trophy and a congratulation letter from Mr Harrison.







