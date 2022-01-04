New car sales moved up a gear in Donegal last year - SIMI reveals figures for 2021

New car registrations in Donegal rose by 14.52% in 2021, according to figures issued by the Society of the Irish Motor Industry.

A total of 2,406 new cars were registered in the county last year, compared with 2,101 in 2020.

Total new car registrations in the Republic for 2021, finished at 104,932 +19% on 2020 (88,325) and down 10.4% on 2019 (117,109).

The SIMI points out that in order to present a more accurate picture of the new vehicle registrations, it is important to compare registrations totals with the same period in 2019 (pre-COVID) when businesses were fully operational.

New Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) registrations in 2021 saw an increase of 32.3% (28,741) compared to 2020 (21,732) and +13.4% 2019 (25,336). New Heavy Commercial Vehicle registrations (HGV) saw an increase of 31.5% (2,716) in comparison to 2020 (2,066) and +2.1% on 2019 (2,659).

Imported Used Cars saw 63,617 registrations, a decrease of 20.4% on 2020 (79,969) and a decrease of 44.2% on 2019 (113,926).

A total of 8,646 new electric cars were registered in 2021, an increase on the 4,013 registrations seen in 2020 and 3,444 in 2019.

Other stats of note show a changing market place in 2021.

Diesel accounted for 33.44%, Petrol 32.16%, Hybrid 16.22%, Electric 8.24%, and Plug-In Hybrid 7.26%. Diesel remains the most popular engine type despite a decline in its market share last year (9.85%) while hybrid, electric and plug-in hybrid continue to gain market share in 2021.

Manual transmissions account for (50.95%) in market share, while automatic transmissions (48.93%) continue to increase their popularity again this year.

The hatchback remains Ireland’s top selling car body type of 2021. Grey is the top selling colour and has continued to keep that title for the past six years.