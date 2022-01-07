Treacherous road conditions across Donegal after a night of snow, sleet and hail

Snow and frozen hail on Donegal roads. PHOTO: Siobhán McNamara
Snow, hailstones and ice are leading to very dangerous road conditions throughout Donegal.
Some areas experienced heavy snowfall while in other parts of the county, hail and ice causing problems.
Barnesmore Gap is reported to be particularly hazardous, as are roads on higher ground across the county.
Donegal County Council's gritters have been out in force. However, motorists are urged to drive with caution and allow extra time for their journeys.
Bank of Ireland said it had retained the ATM beyond the branch closure date pending the arrival of an alternative ATM
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.