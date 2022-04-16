Search

16 Apr 2022

Gardaí crack down on speeding and drink and drug driving this weekend

A number of drivers have been caught speeding

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

16 Apr 2022 10:47 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

This Easter Bank Holiday weekend, members of An Garda Síochána are focusing on the detection of key lifesaver offences which include speeding, drink/drug driving, non-wearing of seat-belts.

A spokesperson said: "Our Easter Road Safety Campaign is ongoing. Gardaí are continuing to operate high visibility checkpoints and speed checks across Donegal.

"Buncrana Roads Policing Unit issued Fixed Charge Penalty Notices to a number of drivers today whom they detected travelling in excess of the 100KPH speed limit. These drivers will now receive three penalty points and will face an €80 fine.

"If you are going out this weekend, do not drive while under the influence of alcohol/drugs. If you drive under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs you risk losing your licence.

"Slow down and ensure that you and any passengers you have are wearing your seatbelts.

"Our priority is to keep people safe, so please make responsible decisions this holiday period in relation to road safety and help save lives."

