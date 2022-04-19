Gritters out on Donegal roads as temperatures plummet

Donegal County Council's gritters will be out tonight
The changeable weather that has been experienced in Donegal continues. And despite the county seeing temperatures in the mid teens only a few days ago, ice is expected in some part of the county this Tuesday evening.
Gritters will be out on the following routes from 9pm, and motorists elsewhere in the county are reminded to assume that no road is ice free:
09: Cill Ulta East
10: Cill Ulta West
11: Na Rosa
15: Stranorlar West
17: Donegal North
