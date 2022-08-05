Motorists warned of delays due to upcoming roadworks

Stock Image
Motorists are being warned of delays in the Milford area as a result of roadworks.
The following alert has been issued by Donegal County Council: "Due to essential road maintenance, there will be delays on the Convent Road in Milford from the R-245 junction to the Loreto School from August 10 to 12."
