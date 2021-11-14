Search

14/11/2021

Watch: Jason McGee and Cloughaneely can be 'seen' again

Watch: Jason McGee and Clouganeely can be 'seen' again

Cloughaneely celebrate winning the IFC final. Pictures: Thomas Gallagher

Reporter:

Chris McNulty at O'Donnell

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Jason McGee says Cloughaneely’s seniors dodged the public after the drawn intermediate final with Dungloe.

After Saturday’s replay win, with McGee the man of the match, Cloughaneely could look their people in the eye again.

McGee scored five points in a 1-11 to 0-5 win at O’Donnell Park.

“We aimed to forget about everything else, get out do the job and be hungry for every ball,” McGee said.

“There was a lot of hurt during the week. We looked at our analysis and how we performed. We nearly didn't want to be seen in the town all week and we were here to put it right.

“It’s brilliant for the parish and it’s been a long time coming.”

Cloughaneely were beaten by St Naul’s and Aodh Ruadh in the last two finals.

For long spells of the first game in the 2021 final, it looked as if Dungloe had their number. After earning a second bite, Cloughaneely didn’t look back.

McGee said: “I can’t even put it into words what it means. It was a long time coming.

“We felt hard done by in the last few years, but we didn’t perform in finals - and it was three finals if you count last week. All week the focus was putting that right and getting the cup home.”

Blake McGarvey’s goal in the 46th minute extinguished any of Dungloe’s remaining hope.

McGee said: “The boys are phenomenal.  The intensity was something that we were missing.

“Our club hasn’t had it easy and for this to come back is a massive lift.”

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media