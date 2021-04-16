Contact
We have delved deep into the Donegal photographic archive again today and have a gallery of pictures taken in Dicey Reilly's, Ballyshannon (2012).
Click the 'Next >' arrow above or 'Next Story' below to go through the gallery
How many familiar faces will you spot today. Get tagging!
Martin McGurn, Caroline Newmarch, Breege McFadden and Lindsey McGonagle enjoy the night in Dicey Reilly's, Ballyshannon.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Groups providing Health and Personal Social Services can apply for lottery funding - says Cllr Rena Donaghey
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.