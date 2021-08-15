NATIONAL: Minister for Health announces update to list of designated States

15/08/2021

Indonesia and Seychelles removed from the list of designated States for Mandatory Hotel Quarantine

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly has announced his intention to add one additional State to the list of designated States and remove two.

People who do not have valid proof of vaccination or recovery arriving to Ireland having been in or transited through these States in the previous 14 days must enter Mandatory Hotel Quarantine.

The additional country to be added to the list is Fiji.

Fiji will soon be included on the booking system for Mandatory Hotel Quarantine, with non-exempt passengers from this State entering hotel quarantine starting from 4.00am on Wednesday, August 18.

More information on Mandatory Hotel Quarantine is available at www.gov.ie/quarantine.

The Minister has also removed Indonesia and Seychelles from the list of designated States for Mandatory Hotel Quarantine with effect from today.

If you are travelling to Ireland, you must fill out an electronic Passenger Locator Form before departure.

You also have to have appropriate valid proof of vaccination or recovery, or to present evidence of a negative RT-PCR result from a test taken within 72 hours prior to arrival into the country.

More information is available on www.gov.ie/travel.

