Are you single and looking for love? New RTÉ show 'The Love Experiment' could be for you

A new show from RTÉ is hoping to breathe life back into love after the pandemic - the (sort of) old fashioned way.

The Love Experiment will be far removed from the world of dating apps and devices, bringing people back to basics as they seek to make authentic connections.

The show will see two strangers sitting down and asking each other a series of questions to see how compatible they are, and hopefully fall madly in love!

As we are coming out of the pandemic, the desire for face to face dating is stronger than ever, with people yearning to make more emotional connections, rather than swiping left to right on their phones.

The show is currently doing a call out for participants, looking for singletons of all ages, over 18 of course, and are keen to target a wide range of people from around the country.

If you are interested in finding the person of your dreams, your soulmate, the yin to your yang, then Click Here to answer a few questions that could send you on the path to meeting the love of your life.