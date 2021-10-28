Construction workers have lowest vaccine uptake among employed Irish
Construction workers have the lowest vaccine uptake among Irish people in employment.
That's according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO), which found that 83% of workers in the sector had been vaccinated, followed closely by workers in administration.
However, the percentage in Ireland is the highest in the sector compared to counterparts worldwide, with an average of 75%.
The UK's construction sector also has the lowest uptake across industries with 66% vaccinated, followed closely by agriculture, forestry and fishing.
Workers most likely to be vaccinated in Ireland are among those who work in finance, education and health.
