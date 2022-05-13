FSAI issues allergen alert for product containing undeclared wheat
A batch of a cereal food has been removed from Irish shops due to an undeclared ingredient.
An allergen alert was issued by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) today (Friday May 13) about Zine All4Trade Bulgur Coarse Brown (Bulgur Grof Bruin) 800g due to the presence of gluten (wheat).
As wheat is undeclared on the product's labelling, the affected batch may be considered unsafe for consumers allergic or intolerant to cereals containing gluten (wheat).
The batch affected is stamped with the best before date 10/2022.
