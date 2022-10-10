King’s ‘immense sadness’ at ‘appallingly tragic’ Creeslough disaster

The King has expressed his “immense sadness” at the “appallingly tragic” Creeslough disaster.

The monarch sent a message of condolence to the President of Ireland on Monday after 10 people were killed in the devastating explosion in the tiny village in Co Donegal on Friday afternoon.

A five-year-old girl and her father, who were buying a birthday cake, were among the locals from the close-knit rural community who died in the blast at the Applegreen service station and convenience store.

The King offered his “heartfelt sympathy” to those affected, adding “however inadequate this may be under such shattering circumstances”, and described his affection for Donegal after visiting in 2016.

Charles said: “My wife and I were filled with immense sadness when we heard of that appallingly tragic explosion at Creeslough, County Donegal.

“We remember with the greatest fondness meeting people from across Donegal when we visited in 2016 and the strong sense of community that exists there.

The King’s message to the President of Ireland following the recent explosion in Donegal. pic.twitter.com/mZ17pl4wCc — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 10, 2022

“However inadequate this may be under such shattering circumstances, we wanted you to know that our most heartfelt sympathy and deepest condolences are with those families and friends who have lost their loved ones in this devastating tragedy, together with yourself and the people of Ireland.”

His message was signed Charles R.

Charles, as the Prince of Wales, has been a regular visitor to Ireland in recent years, and travelled to Glenveagh Castle and Donegal Town in Co Donegal in 2016.

In 2015, he made a landmark trip to the picturesque Mullaghmore harbour in nearby Co Sligo to visit the site where his beloved great uncle Earl Mountbatten was murdered by the IRA.

The late Queen made her first visit to Ireland in May 2011, becoming the first British monarch to travel to the Republic since the nation gained independence from Britain.

The state visit was heralded as a new era in relations between Britain and the Republic.

Ireland’s police force, An Garda Siochana, continues to investigate the cause of the blast, which is being treated as a “tragic accident”.

A gas leak is one theory, it is believed.

Those killed were 50-year-old Robert Garwe and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe, 48-year-old James O’Flaherty, 24-year-old Jessica Gallagher, 49-year-old Martin McGill, 39-year-old Catherine O’Donnell and her 13-year-old son James Monaghan, 59-year-old Hugh Kelly, 49-year-old Martina Martin and 14-year-old Leona Harper.