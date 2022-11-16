ALERT: Batches of popular chocolates recalled due to undeclared ingredient

Batches of popular chocolates have been recalled due to an undeclared ingredient.
The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has issued an allergen alert for two batches of Hotel Chocolat Caramel Milk Batons (pack size 120g) due to the presence of peanuts, which are not declared on the list of ingredients.
Batches including 22286 and 22287 (best before July 2023) are affected by the alert.
The undeclared ingredient may make the implicated batches unsafe for consumers who are allergic to or intolerant of peanuts.
