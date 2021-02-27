National: Trouble flares following anti-lockdown protest - arrests are made

Contact
A number of people have been arrested following an anti-lockdown protest in Dublin.
Protesters clashed with gardaí as they marched through the city centre and attempted to make their way to St Stephen's Green, but it was closed off.
The protest started at around 2pm and there was a strong garda presence.
A number of incidents have been reported and several politicians, including Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Justice Minister Helen McEntee have condemned what happened.
McEntee tweeted: "I have spoken to the Garda Commissioner this evening about the disturbance in Dublin, which is being brought under control I know there have been a number of arrests already and a special court sitting is being arranged to make sure these law-breakers are prosecuted speedily."
Garda Commissioner Drew Harris will brief the media this evening at 6.15pm in relation to the public order incidents in Dublin City Centre this afternoon.
An anti lockdown protester firing a rocket at Garda on Grafton Street earlier.. pic.twitter.com/1ZUTC1cCCA— Padraig O'Reilly Photographer (@padraig_reilly) February 27, 2021
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Donegal Under 16 Winners 2019 (L-R Back) James Sweeney Snr, Tom McClintock, Carlos O’ Reilly, James T Sweeney, Luke Kelly, Paul Kelly (Capt) (L-R Front) Rory Kelly, Conor Hanna, Darcy Hogg
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.