Late Late Show special was "a wonderful tribute to the people at the heart of Daffodil Day "

The Irish Cancer Society has issued a huge thanks to everyone involved in the Late Late Show Daffodil Day special, and to everyone who contributed to the €3m raised.

A spokesperson said: "We're so grateful to the people of Ireland for the absolutely amazing response to #DaffodilDay.

"Yesterday's Late Late Show was a wonderful tribute to the people at the heart of Daffodil Day - people with cancer and their loved ones; amazing volunteers; incredible fundraisers and the generous people who donate."

The Irish Cancer Society thanked everyone who appeared on the Late Late Show Daffodil Day special:

- Daff Man aka James Gilleran. We're delighted he could spread his cheer to the whole country on the Late Late Show!

- Hilary Gough is one of our wonderful Night Nurses. Thank you to Hilary for speaking so beautifully about the end of life care we provide.

- Thanks so much to Deirdre O’Raw and Deirdre Newell, the amazing women behind last year's Deeswimber challenge!

- Thank you volunteer Susan Mannion for talking about the importance of our Volunteer Driver Service.

- We're so grateful to Louise Collins for sharing her experience of breast cancer. She says, “Without the support we got from the Irish Cancer Society, I really don’t think we could have gotten through it as well”.

- Thank you to Vip Patel for sharing his story of being diagnosed with prostate cancer.

- Heartfelt thanks to Lorraine Timmons for sharing the moving story of her daughter Caoimhe, who sadly passed away in 2019.

- Thanks to Jackie Byrne and The Walkaleles for their incredible support of Daffodil Day, and for bringing some sunshine to last night's Late Late with their ukuleles.

- We're grateful to Kate O'Kelly for sharing her story. Cancer survivor Kate has been running marathons for the Irish Cancer Society for over 10 years.

- Thank you to Shane Filan for speaking so openly about losing both of his parents, to cancer in the space of just ten months.

- We're honoured that Jedward shaved off their trademark quiffs to raise vital funds for our cancer services!

- Thanks so much to Cavan footballer Oisin Kiernan for talking about his diagnosis and treatment for testicular cancer.

Please visit www.cancer.ie if you would like information on our supports, services or ways you can help.