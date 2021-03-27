Late Late Show special was "a wonderful tribute to the people at the heart of Daffodil Day "

Contact

A phenomenal €3m was donated to the Irish Cancer Society as a result of the show

Jedward shaved their legendary quiffs in memory of their beloved mother

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The Irish Cancer Society has issued a huge thanks to everyone involved in the Late Late Show Daffodil Day special, and to everyone who contributed to the €3m raised.

A spokesperson said: "We're so grateful to the people of Ireland for the absolutely amazing response to #DaffodilDay.

"Yesterday's Late Late Show was a wonderful tribute to the people at the heart of Daffodil Day - people with cancer and their loved ones; amazing volunteers; incredible fundraisers and the generous people who donate."

The Irish Cancer Society thanked everyone who appeared on the Late Late Show Daffodil Day special:
- Daff Man aka James Gilleran. We're delighted he could spread his cheer to the whole country on the Late Late Show!
- Hilary Gough is one of our wonderful Night Nurses. Thank you to Hilary for speaking so beautifully about the end of life care we provide.
- Thanks so much to Deirdre O’Raw and Deirdre Newell, the amazing women behind last year's Deeswimber challenge!
- Thank you volunteer Susan Mannion for talking about the importance of our Volunteer Driver Service.
- We're so grateful to Louise Collins for sharing her experience of breast cancer. She says, “Without the support we got from the Irish Cancer Society, I really don’t think we could have gotten through it as well”.
- Thank you to Vip Patel for sharing his story of being diagnosed with prostate cancer.
- Heartfelt thanks to Lorraine Timmons for sharing the moving story of her daughter Caoimhe, who sadly passed away in 2019.
- Thanks to Jackie Byrne and The Walkaleles for their incredible support of Daffodil Day, and for bringing some sunshine to last night's Late Late with their ukuleles.
- We're grateful to Kate O'Kelly for sharing her story. Cancer survivor Kate has been running marathons for the Irish Cancer Society for over 10 years.
- Thank you to Shane Filan for speaking so openly about losing both of his parents, to cancer in the space of just ten months.
- We're honoured that Jedward shaved off their trademark quiffs to raise vital funds for our cancer services!
- Thanks so much to Cavan footballer Oisin Kiernan for talking about his diagnosis and treatment for testicular cancer.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time.

