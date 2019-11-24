Ballybofey's Glenfin Street closed on Monday

Contact
Glenfin Street, Ballybofey
Glenfin Street, Ballybofey will be closed all day tomorrow, Monday, November 25, from Bonner’s Bar junction to Cappry Junction in order to carry out road resurfacing works.
Local traffic will be accommodated where possible, but traffic will not be able to get through the site.
There will be a traffic lights/stop-go operation in place on Tuesday.
The alternative route will be the Cappry Road, Ballybofey.
