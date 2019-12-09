Contact

Bundoran announced as Think Before You Flush Community Of The Year 2019

Strong community-wide environmental awareness campaign on what not to flush

Bundoran award - Think Before You Flush

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Bundoran has been announced as the Clean Coasts “Think Before You Flush Community of the Year” supported by Irish Water.

The award follows the seaside town being announced late last year as Donegal’s first Think Before You Flush community and becoming the 14th overall community in Ireland to adapt the initiative. 

The initiative which was a collaboration between Bundoran Tidy Towns and Discover Bundoran was officially launched on World Water Day, March 22 this year. It received the unanimous backing of many of the accommodation providers in the town, as well as a number of other businesses to encourage customers and guests to only flush toilet paper down the toilet

Thousands of tent cards and posters were distributed throughout the town to ensure that the message got out at the time and continues to be implemented.  

Receiving the award on behalf of the town at an awards ceremony on Tuesday last, Cllr Micheal McMahon (SF) paid tribute to the businesses in Bundoran who strongly supported Think Before You Flush.

He said: "A huge thanks must go to all of the businesses in Bundoran who backed this campaign. It may seem small but flushing other objects down the toilet causes massive issues in pipes and ultimately at the pumping station which then cannot work to its full capacity. We would continue to encourage private householders and visitors to only flush toilet paper down the toilet and to dispose of items like nappies, cigarette butts, medicines, baby wipes, sanitary pads etc in a responsible way and not down the toilet."

