Inver Samara's brown bread now on sale in Aldi shops throughout the country

Samara’s Brown Bread, baked by Samara Ward from Inver in Donegal and the winner of this year’s National Brown Bread Baking Competition, will go on sale in 140 Aldi stores nationwide from this Saturday, 14th December, priced at €1.69.

SAMARA'S AWARD WINNING BROWN BREAD IS NOW IN SALE THROUGHOUT THE COUNTRY

The final of the competition which is sponsored by Aldi and in association with the Irish Countrywomen’s Association, was held at the National Ploughing Championships in September, where Samara rose to the challenge and was commended by the judges for her bread’s depth and texture.

‘Samara’s Brown Bread’ is being baked daily by one of Aldi’s long-term bakery suppliers, Stapleton’s of Roscrea, Co. Tipperary. Samara will receive a percentage of the profits from the sale of the bread this year, guaranteed to be at least €15,000.