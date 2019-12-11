Inver Samara's brown bread now on sale in Aldi shops throughout the country

Contact
Samara Ward, Ireland's Brown Bread Champion from Inver
Samara’s Brown Bread, baked by Samara Ward from Inver in Donegal and the winner of this year’s National Brown Bread Baking Competition, will go on sale in 140 Aldi stores nationwide from this Saturday, 14th December, priced at €1.69.
SAMARA'S AWARD WINNING BROWN BREAD IS NOW IN SALE THROUGHOUT THE COUNTRY
The final of the competition which is sponsored by Aldi and in association with the Irish Countrywomen’s Association, was held at the National Ploughing Championships in September, where Samara rose to the challenge and was commended by the judges for her bread’s depth and texture.
‘Samara’s Brown Bread’ is being baked daily by one of Aldi’s long-term bakery suppliers, Stapleton’s of Roscrea, Co. Tipperary. Samara will receive a percentage of the profits from the sale of the bread this year, guaranteed to be at least €15,000.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
'OTHER FAMILY': Shane's Buncrana senior men's teammates were a source of strength throughout his illness
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.