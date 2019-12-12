Contact

Donegal County Council ranked ninth on the latest National Integrity Index on local authorities

Donegal County Council had a score of 18 out of 30

Donegal County Council passes 2017 budget with increased spending of €2.2m

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Donegal County Council has been ranked joint ninth on the latest National Integrity Index (NII) on local authorities.

The index published by Transparency International (TI) Ireland shows that Irish county and city councils published more financial and ethics-related information in 2019 than was the case last year. 

The NII ranks Ireland’s 31 local authorities based on three criteria: transparency, accountability and ethics. The index and report examine systems and practices for promoting integrity in local authorities and draws from information available on council websites, freedom of information requests and feedback from local authority staff and councillors.

Donegal County Council had a score of 18 out of 30 or 60%.

Fingal County Council and South Dublin County Council were the highest ranking of 31 local authorities. Kerry County Council and Westmeath County Council are considered to be the worst-performing on the National Integrity Index.

Wexford, Galway County and Kilkenny Councils saw the biggest improvements.

The report found that too few councils are publishing details of their efforts to address the risk of corruption including councillors’ political donations and ethics declarations, according to the latest National Integrity Index (NII) on Local Authorities. 

“It’s encouraging to see local authorities publishing more information than was the case last year but there can’t be any room for complacency. While there have been relatively few recent scandals, the incentives and opportunities for abuse are still there. Almost €5 billion was spent by councils last year and they play a key role in managing land, delivering public services and protecting the environment. Given the scale of their powers and resources, it’s vital that they have adequate fraud and corruption controls in place,” said Dr Elliott Jordan Doak, TI Ireland Advocacy and Research Coordinator.

