Donegal Community First Responders say thanks

The Creeslough Community First Responder Group would like to offer sincere thanks for the tremendous support shown to us by the community during their recent coffee morning where a magnificent total of €1,986 was raised.

Due to the generosity of the community, they are now in a position to increase the planned number of new fixed defibrillators from three to four.

Details on the launch, locations and training within the next few weeks.

"Once again, thank you to everyone," said a spokesperson for the group