Council urges ongoing vigilance as Storm Brendan lashes Donegal

Contact
Met Éireann forecaster Michelle Dillion presents forecast on RTÉ
Donegal County Council’s Severe Weather Assessment Team, in conjunction with national agencies; the NDFEM, Met Éireann and the OPW, are continuing to actively monitor the impact of Storm Brendan as it tracks over Ireland today.
An Orange Severe Weather Warning for wind remains in place for County Donegal and is expected to remain in place until 9.00pm this evening at the earliest.
There remains a high risk of coastal flooding due to a combination of onshore winds, high Spring Tides and a storm surge.
Updated Met Éireann forecast indicate gale force southerly winds with severe and damaging gusts. Clearer conditions, with squally showers of rain and hail, will follow from the west during the afternoon, with the ongoing risk of thunder.
Wind speeds will pick up again this evening however with Mayo and Donegal experiencing very high gusts this evening.
No coastal flooding has been reported in County Donegal this morning. The indications are however that the storm surge will increase again this afternoon and will persist until Wednesday morning with large wave activity possible. High tide is due at approximately 8.00pm this evening which will be the most vulnerable time for coastal areas.
A number of trees have fallen across the county and Donegal County Council roads crews are responding to these incidents as they arise. Roads may be blocked temporarily while these fallen trees are being cleared. The Harry Blaney Bridge linking Carrigart to Fanad is currently closed off to high-sided vehicles.
The following public safety messages are in force:
Stay away from all coastal areas for the duration of the Met Éireann warnings
All road users should be aware of the hazardous travelling conditions. Motorists are advised to slow down and be aware of the dangers of fallen trees and debris. High sided vehicles are particularly vulnerable during this time.
As conditions will vary throughout the day people need to take account of the local conditions and heed any advice from their local authority.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.