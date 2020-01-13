Council urges ongoing vigilance as Storm Brendan lashes Donegal

Donegal County Council’s Severe Weather Assessment Team, in conjunction with national agencies; the NDFEM, Met Éireann and the OPW, are continuing to actively monitor the impact of Storm Brendan as it tracks over Ireland today.

An Orange Severe Weather Warning for wind remains in place for County Donegal and is expected to remain in place until 9.00pm this evening at the earliest.

There remains a high risk of coastal flooding due to a combination of onshore winds, high Spring Tides and a storm surge.

Updated Met Éireann forecast indicate gale force southerly winds with severe and damaging gusts. Clearer conditions, with squally showers of rain and hail, will follow from the west during the afternoon, with the ongoing risk of thunder.

Wind speeds will pick up again this evening however with Mayo and Donegal experiencing very high gusts this evening.

No coastal flooding has been reported in County Donegal this morning. The indications are however that the storm surge will increase again this afternoon and will persist until Wednesday morning with large wave activity possible. High tide is due at approximately 8.00pm this evening which will be the most vulnerable time for coastal areas.

A number of trees have fallen across the county and Donegal County Council roads crews are responding to these incidents as they arise. Roads may be blocked temporarily while these fallen trees are being cleared. The Harry Blaney Bridge linking Carrigart to Fanad is currently closed off to high-sided vehicles.

The following public safety messages are in force:

Stay away from all coastal areas for the duration of the Met Éireann warnings

All road users should be aware of the hazardous travelling conditions. Motorists are advised to slow down and be aware of the dangers of fallen trees and debris. High sided vehicles are particularly vulnerable during this time.

As conditions will vary throughout the day people need to take account of the local conditions and heed any advice from their local authority.