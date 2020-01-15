Shock as popular Donegal pub restaurant announces closure

This evening's announcement that the popular House Gastro Pub is to cease trading has come as a shock to its many patrons.

The venue in Donegal Town's Diamond area is a favourite with diners and revellers alike. It also provides accommodation.

Management issued the following statement via social media this evening:

"We are ceasing to trade business in the current premises due to unforeseen circumstances over the last year which have resulted in the House Gastro Pub unable to produce our brand standards going forward.

"We want to thank all our guests and team members who made it a fantastic place to be apart of over the last two years, amazing memories.

"This weekend will be our last and we would love to take care of you one last time, so if your craving some of our food we will not tell anyone you broke the new years resolution.

"Anyone with a gift voucher please try use over the weekend and if not possible we will honour them in Sixteen22 Gastro Pub, our sister property in Derry."

It's not a Goodbye, it's until next time, plans are already in motion⏳

Thank you Donegal for everything, we will miss you.

The House Team