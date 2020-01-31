Protesters gather at Lifford bridge to mark UK's exit from EU

Contact
Border Communities Against Brexit members and groups from Donegal and Tyrone gathered at the border crossing in Lifford tonight, (Friday), to demonstrate against the UK's decision to leave the European Union.
Passing motorists honked their car horns as upwards of 60 demonstrators waved European flags and held up Irish unity posters.
A number of international media companies were also present as were a number of Donegal and Tyrone Sinn Fein councillors, MLAs as well as West Tyrone MP, Orfhlaith Begley.
There was a police presence several hundred yards from the bridge but the entire event passed off smoothly.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Election candidates asked to commit to decisive action in support of the continued growth of Irish tourism
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.