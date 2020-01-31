Protesters gather at Lifford bridge to mark UK's exit from EU

Border Communities Against Brexit members and groups from Donegal and Tyrone gathered at the border crossing in Lifford tonight, (Friday), to demonstrate against the UK's decision to leave the European Union.

Passing motorists honked their car horns as upwards of 60 demonstrators waved European flags and held up Irish unity posters.

A number of international media companies were also present as were a number of Donegal and Tyrone Sinn Fein councillors, MLAs as well as West Tyrone MP, Orfhlaith Begley.

There was a police presence several hundred yards from the bridge but the entire event passed off smoothly.