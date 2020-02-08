STORM CIARA: Council warns of high risk of flooding in Donegal car park

Motorists are urged not to leave their vehicles in the Pier Car Park, Donegal Town tonight.

Area Roads Officer with Donegal County Council Mark Sweeney told DonegalLive.ie: "We want to get the message out that people don't leave their cars here on Saturday night into Sunday."

Revellers and overnight visitors to the town often park in this car park, leaving their cars there overnight.

But Donegal County Council believe this area is likely to flood in the early hours of Sunday.

A high tide will combine with the storm surge and heavy rainfall to greatly increase the flood risk.

The spring tide of 4.06m due at 5.36am is among the highest that this area sees in the normal monthly tide cycle, meaning that even without the storm conditions, water would be very high. With a 1m storm surge expected and heavy rain leading to an increased volume of water in the River Eske, water is very likely to flood into the car park.