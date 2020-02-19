Road safety solution needed for notorious Donegal bridge

There is hardly a week goes by without an accident at Lennox Bridge on the Donegal Leitrim border, according to Cllr Michael McMahon (SF).

The Bundoran councillor is asking Donegal County Council to work with its Leitrim counterpart to make the bridge safer.

He put down a motion at the February meeting of the Municipal District (MD) of Donegal:

“That this MD request a meeting with Leitrim County Council regarding the bridge between Bundoran and Kinlough as there has been numerous accidents on this bridge.”

Cllr McMahon told fellow councillors: “Nobody has been killed there but it is only a matter of time till somebody gets seriously hurt or killed.

“If you are coming from Kinlough you are supposed to stop. I don't know if they obey that. But if you are coming from Bundoran, you are coming over the hill and down into a deep dip and then straight up on to the bridge.

“Is there any solution on a temporary basis to raise that?

“The other issue is bushes that could be cut to give a clearer view.”

The councillor asked if traffic lights could be installed.

“What I am worried about is the number of accidents,” he said. “It was never built for that type of traffic we have nowadays.”

Cllr Barry Sweeny (FG) seconded the motion, saying: “It is only a matter of time before there is a serious accident or loss of life so it is something that has to be looked at urgently.

“I understand it is to be led out by Leitrim County Council but that cooperation and agreement is needed to see what we can do. We need traffic lights or some other form of action.”

Area Roads Officer Mark Sweeney said the matter had arisen previously and he met with Leitrim County Council in 2018.

“I told them we would support them in putting up traffic lights,” he said. “But they were pushing for a bridge scheme at the time rather than a temporary solution of lights.”

He said both county councils had been liaising with a view to getting traffic lights installed.

Mr Sweeney told the councillors that he would follow the matter up.