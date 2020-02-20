Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Donegal pupils show Ombudsman for Children how they promote children’s citizenship in the community

Barnesmore Montessori children show the way

Donegal pupils show Ombudsman for Children how they promote children’s citizenship in the community

Charlie McCallig gives the time capsule to the Ombudsman for Children, Dr Niall Muldoon

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The Ombudsman for Children, Dr Niall Muldoon travelled to Barnesmore Montessori school in Donegal earlier this week where he was welcomed by Suzanne Costello (proprietor), educators and the children of Barnesmore.

Niall came to see what the children have been learning about citizenship through a project with National Childhood Network.

The project began in November 2019 when the children, fronted by Montessori manager, Maureen McNamara took part in a local community country market at Leghowney to raise funds for their local branch of Multiple Sclerosis Society, raising €771.95.

During his visit, Niall helped the children and staff celebrate their citizenship project by sealing a time capsule containing a film called A Day in the Life of Barnesmore Montessori School, the voice of each child represented in pictures and words, photographs of current local developments and seeds for the children of 2040 to plant.

The school has been working on the project with Michelle Hart, Siolta/Aistear Manager, National Childhood Network who also attended the event.

Ella Deane and Suzanne Costello present the Ombudsman for Children, Dr Niall Muldoon with daffodils they planted in autumn 

Michelle commented: “During the early years, citizenship helps children’s social development, helps them to engage with others and helps develop understanding of their own community and society and what it means to be a good citizen in the preschool, at home and in the community”.

Dr Muldoon added: “What a wonderful event to attend, five years after becoming Ombudsman for Children. Barnesmore Montessori, showcasing how early years educators can teach children about Citizenship and their rights. Fun and learning is a powerful combination”

The event was also attended by Louise Toner, quality support officer and Amanda Boyle, development officer from Donegal County Childcare Committee and the parents, families and past pupils of Barnesmore Montessori School.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie