Donegal weather outlook - Storm Jorge has run its course, but what is in store for the coming days?

Wintry showers in Barnesmore Gap - Photo Siobhán McNamara
The worst of the high winds brought by Storm Jorge have passed, but the wintry weather has not gone away.
Sunday will get off to a cool, bright and breezy start but this will give way to wintry showers with hail and thunder and a risk of snow and sleet particularly on higher ground.
It will stay cold with temperatures of 5° to 7°C in brisk to strong westerly winds.
Tonight will be cold with temperatures falling as low as -2°C inland, with fresh west to southwest coastal winds. Showers will become increasingly wintry towards morning.
Monday will see widespread frost with icy patches on roads. The day will start with a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, again with a risk of sleet, hail and thunder in blustery conditions.
Temperatures will range from 5° to 7°C in fresh to strong westerly winds.
The forecast for the week ahead shows a likelihood of more cool and showery weather, with temperatures dipping below 0°C at night.
