Donegal weather outlook - Storm Jorge has run its course, but what is in store for the coming days?

The worst of the high winds brought by Storm Jorge have passed, but the wintry weather has not gone away.

Sunday will get off to a cool, bright and breezy start but this will give way to wintry showers with hail and thunder and a risk of snow and sleet particularly on higher ground.

It will stay cold with temperatures of 5° to 7°C in brisk to strong westerly winds.

Tonight will be cold with temperatures falling as low as -2°C inland, with fresh west to southwest coastal winds. Showers will become increasingly wintry towards morning.

Monday will see widespread frost with icy patches on roads. The day will start with a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, again with a risk of sleet, hail and thunder in blustery conditions.

Temperatures will range from 5° to 7°C in fresh to strong westerly winds.

The forecast for the week ahead shows a likelihood of more cool and showery weather, with temperatures dipping below 0°C at night.