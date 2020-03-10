Irish Cancer Society cancels Daffodil Day collections in Donegal - but you can still support the event

The Irish Cancer Society (ICS) has cancelled all Daffodil Day street collections.

Daffodil Day is the society's biggest fundraisers. It was scheduled to take place on March 27 with the support of thousands of volunteers around the country. Funds raised from this annual event go towards supporting cancer patients and their loved ones by providing free advice and support, as well as by funding life-saving cancer research.

CEO Averil Power said: “We have made this decision to protect the health and well-being of our patients, volunteers and supporters.

“We also want to focus all our energies on providing cancer patients and their families with the information, advice and support they need at this time.”

Anyone who would like to make a donation can do so by clicking here

Alternatively, you can text CANCER to 50300 to donate €4.

Many workplaces and retail outlets in Donegal also have Daffodil Day lapel pins and other items for sale in aid of the Irish Cancer Society.