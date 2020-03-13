Contact

Tree week events cancelled in Donegal and elsewhere because of Covid-19

Hundreds of people had planned to take part in tree planting activities

Ash sapling at Ardnamona, Donegal.

Coronavirus leads to cancellation of Tree Week events in Donegal and nationwide. PHOTO Siobhán McNamara

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

National Tree Week is the latest event to fall victim to the coronavirus.

Run by Coillte and the National Tree Council, the nationwide event had been due to take place from Saturday, March 21 to Friday, March 27.

Coillte in partnership with the Tree Council of Ireland made the decision to postpone National Tree Week 2020 and all related public events until further notice.

This came as a result of Taoiseach Leo Varadkar's announcement on Thursday regarding the cancellation of gatherings of over 100 people.

A spokesperson said: "We understand this will disappoint many people who had arranged Tree Week planting events around the country, but we must prioritise the health and wellbeing of our communities."

More information on National Tree Week is available at www.treecouncil.ie or www.coillte.ie

