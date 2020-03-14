Man who died in Donegal road crash to be laid to rest in Kinlough

Contact
Funeral of Donegal road crash victim to take place in Kinlough
The man who died in a road traffic collision near Ballyshannon on Tuesday evening is being laid to rest in Kinlough.
James Connolly was a native of Cork and had been living in Kinlough for a number of years. He had also lived in Garrison recently.
His remains will leave the home of Freddy Conaghan, Mullaghmore at 9.15am this morning (Saturday) to arrive at St Aidan's Church, Kinlough for 10.00am Mass. This will be followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.
Mr Connolly died in a two-car collision on the N15 Donegal Town to Ballyshannon road at around 11.30pm on Tuesday. The 60-year-old female driver of the second car was brought to Sligo University Hospital with serious injuries. Three other passengers were also taken to hospital.
Investigations into the fatal crash are ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballyshannon Garda Station on 071 9858530 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
