If you still crave a rave then a group of Donegal DJs have you covered

A group of talent Donegal DJs have banded together keep everyone's spirits up as the Covid-19 crisis continues.

With the county on lockdown, DJs: Paddy Hegarty, John Hegarty, Brendan Bradley, Stephan Doherty, Jason Griffin and Jason McDonagh will be streaming live sets on Facebook as pubs, clubs and other venues have been shut down due to the coronavirus.

You can find the link here: https://www.facebook.com/Lockdowndjlive/