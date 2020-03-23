Virtual singing competition to cheer up Donegal during coronavirus lockdown

The Donegal musician who came up with an innovative idea to combat the potential social isolation caused by coronavirus restrictions, said 'Ireland's Choir of Ages' had “picked up steam.”

Bernie Doherty of Buncrana's Music Box music school in Inishowen established the virtual choir last week. To date, she has had more than 3,000 views on her first post, the popular Irish ballad 'Grace' by Frank and Seán O'Meara.

Speaking to Donegal Live, Bernie said: “'Ireland's Choir of Ages' has now decided to organise a virtual singing competition.

“I was contacted by a Donegal person who was so taken with the idea of a choir of ages they kindly donated a €100 gift voucher for Reynolds Music Shop as a prize.



“Choir of Ages is based in Ireland but it is open to anyone around the world. It is for children and adults to share songs and sing together. I see it as an intergenerational choir for adults and children, singing old and new music, sharing songs and social interaction.



“Ireland's Choir of Ages is an opportunity to do this online. It is open to anyone around the world and is informal and relaxed. There will not be any auditions or requirements to read music. We will just be learning through singing together and, hopefully having a good time doing it.

“So we are asking people to post a video of themselves singing any song onto the choir's Facebook page. The winner of the competition will be announced on Easter Sunday (April 12, 2020),” said Bernie.



Bernie explained the thinking behind 'Ireland's Choir of Ages.

She said: “At the minute, we can't always meet up but we can always find a way to come together to sing. I will post videos of some new and some original songs that people can listen to and learn and sing along to. The lyrics of our versions and arrangements will be posted in the comments section under each video.



“We will begin by working through the Choir of Ages book, which we had started here in Ireland and add a few extra Irish songs for St Patrick's week,” said Bernie.



Bernie said members of the virtual choir should feel free to post videos to the Facebook page of themselves singing anything from the Ireland's Choir of Ages songbook.



She said: “We would be delighted to receive videos from anywhere around the world. It is a tough time for everyone, and singing is so good for people mentally as well as physically, so for the duration of the coronavirus scare, there will be no fee.



“If we decide to keep this going after things return to normal, we may upgrade to a video conferencing service and set a weekly charge of about a fiver, so that we can actually sing together. For now, we'll stick to posting videos and lyrics for a few weeks and see how it goes.



“I would ask anyone who is interested in Ireland's Choir of Ages to share the page with your Irish friends or your singing friends around the world. It would be great to know we are all singing from the same book at this very uncertain time,” said Bernie.

Over the next few weeks, the Music Box will also be posting family music for 0 to six year olds on the Boogie Bugs Facebook page, as well as songs and guitar lessons for six to twelve year olds on the The Music Box page.