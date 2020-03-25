Sad passing of former Donegal TD

Former Fianna Fáil TD Hugh Conaghan passed away today, Wednesday.

He served Donegal North-East for five terms in Dáil Éireann between 1977 and 1989 as well as a county councillor between 1974 and 1999, including as chairman in 1987-88.

The 93-year-old Newtowncunningham farmer was highly regarded as a quiet but astute politician who commanded widespread support and respect from all sections of the community and political divide.

One of his sons, Francis also ventured into politics for a while serving as a county councillor and also held the position as chairman in 2002-3.

His grandson, also named Hugh, is a current member of the Fianna Fáil national executive.

Tributes have been pouring into the family home since the news of his passing broke.

The party's TD for the area, Charlie McConalogue said the late Mr Conaghan was “a fine public servant and a fine Donegal man” while local councillor, Paul Canning said he was a “true gentleman and a very astute politician”.

Mr Conaghan was predeceased by his wife June last summer and is survived by three sons, two daughters grandchildren, family and friends