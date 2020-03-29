Contact

Donegal family business using 'mussel' power in fight against Covid-19

Donating equipment to local hospital

Johnny, Bridget, Hugh and Cahir Wilhare of Mulroy Bay Mussels

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

A Donegal family have offered a little 'mussel' power to help local hospital authorities in the fight against the Covid-19 virus.

The Wilhare family in Carrigart has been growing mussels in Mulroy Bay for over 30 years, and now they have, like many other local firms, stepped up to the mark by offering a helping hand in the fight.

Just some of the equipment being donated by Mulroy Bay Mussels

They have donated part of their Mulroy Bay Mussels equipment to help those on the frontline.

Their company is based at the sheltered waters of Mulroy Bay. It provides the ideal conditions to grow mussels on ropes suspended in the water and nature provides the rest while the wild Atlantic Ocean provides them with all the nutrients to allow their Mulroy Bay Mussels grow.

"We supply mussels to restaurants, local shops, markets, seafood processing companies and to the continent for direct consumption. We have been involved in the export business for over 30 years.

"We harvest them when the meat content is at its prime to ensure every Mulroy Bay Mussel is a unique tasting experience," said owners Hugh and Bridget Wilhare who run the business along with sons, Johnny and Cahir.

"All our extra hair nets, foot covers and disposable coats away to be used by our amazing hospital staff who are in need of all the supplies they can get at this difficult time ...stay safe everyone".

