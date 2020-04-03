Labour Party in Ireland elects a new leader

The Labour Party in Ireland has a new leader.

Tipperary TD and party spokesperson on health Alan Kelly has won the leadership contest, defeating Dublin Bay North TD, Aodhán Ó Ríordáin, the party spokesperson on Education and Skills, Gaeilge and the Gaeltacht.

Close to 2,000 party members voted in the election to decide to decide who would take over from Brendan Howlin, who stepped down from the position after the last general election.

The Labour Party has just six seats in the Dáil.

In Donegal, the party has one county councillor, Martin Farren in Inishowen.