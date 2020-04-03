Labour Party in Ireland elects a new leader

Contact
Labour's Alan Kelly
The Labour Party in Ireland has a new leader.
Tipperary TD and party spokesperson on health Alan Kelly has won the leadership contest, defeating Dublin Bay North TD, Aodhán Ó Ríordáin, the party spokesperson on Education and Skills, Gaeilge and the Gaeltacht.
Close to 2,000 party members voted in the election to decide to decide who would take over from Brendan Howlin, who stepped down from the position after the last general election.
The Labour Party has just six seats in the Dáil.
In Donegal, the party has one county councillor, Martin Farren in Inishowen.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.