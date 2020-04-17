Donegal club members use their 2km exercise zone to spring clean their neighbourhoods

Sports clubs across Donegal are missing their activities but one group has decided to put their physical exercise time to very good use.

Donegal Bay Rowing Club members and their families have been taking part in the 2Klean initiative. The idea is that while they carrying out physical exercise within 2km of their homes, they gather litter.

Together they have gathered more that 100 bags of waste from a wide area around Donegal Town.

The initiative was supported by Donegal County Council who will now collect all the gathered waste.