Donegal distillery now making hand sanitiser and donating first 1,000 litres to frontline services

Contact
Sliabh Liag distillery now making hand sanitiser
Sliabh Liag distillery is now making hand sanitiser, having developed a unique recipe using seaweed that will be kinder on hands.
James Doherty thanked Rosaria Piseri and Algaran seaweed for their support in developing the product which contains a kelp, carageen and ivy extraction. This will make the 70% Sliabh Liag sanitiser gentler on the skin.
Mr Doherty said the initiative was driven by his wife and fellow company director Moira who is a former midwife and nurse. She wanted to do something to support the Covid-19 response. 1,000 litres is being donated to front line services next week.
The smaller 185ml bottles will be available from the shop for click and collect only, with strictly no walk in sales at the distillery. There is a limit four bottles per person. They will be available on www.sliabhliagdistillers.com/shop/
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Shaun McGowan is congratulated by team-mates after scoring his first goal for the club - against Celtic
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.