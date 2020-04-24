Donegal distillery now making hand sanitiser and donating first 1,000 litres to frontline services

Sliabh Liag distillery is now making hand sanitiser, having developed a unique recipe using seaweed that will be kinder on hands.

James Doherty thanked Rosaria Piseri and Algaran seaweed for their support in developing the product which contains a kelp, carageen and ivy extraction. This will make the 70% Sliabh Liag sanitiser gentler on the skin.

Mr Doherty said the initiative was driven by his wife and fellow company director Moira who is a former midwife and nurse. She wanted to do something to support the Covid-19 response. 1,000 litres is being donated to front line services next week.

The smaller 185ml bottles will be available from the shop for click and collect only, with strictly no walk in sales at the distillery. There is a limit four bottles per person. They will be available on www.sliabhliagdistillers.com/shop/