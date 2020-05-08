Final call for Darkness Into Light Sunrise Appeal tomorrow morning

Electric Ireland and Pieta are urging Donegal people to rise at dawn and come together, while apart in the fight against suicide and self-harm



Saturday, May 9 is the day when Pieta’s largest annual fundraiser, Darkness Into Light, proudly supported by Electric Ireland, was scheduled to take place across five continents. It was expected that over 250,000 people would have walked against suicide and self-harm. Instead, Pieta and Electric Ireland urge the public to come together, while apart, and take part in the Sunrise Appeal - getting up at dawn to enjoy the sunrise, mark the moment and join the fight against suicide and self-harm by donating at darknessintolight.ie.

Pieta are also asking people to spread the message and offer hope by sharing their sunrise moment using the #DIL2020.



To get the nation all set for the sunrise start, Friday night’s The Late Late Show is supporting Darkness Into Light too, helping to ensure that Pieta generates the attention and funds it needs to carry out its life-saving work. CEO of Pieta, Elaine Austin is complemented by a star-studded line-up of guests who will appear on tonight’s Late Late Show including; Pierce Brosnan, U2’s Adam Clayton, Mary McAleese (who will talk about her support for Darkness Into Light) and the star of Electric Ireland’s ad ‘We’re Brighter Together,’ astronaut Chris Hadfield.

Elaine Austin, CEO of Pieta said: “We’re reminding everyone to set their alarms tomorrow morning for 5am, a lie-in for those of us that regularly do Darkness Into Light. This time instead of coming together in our communities physically we will come together around the world symbolically as we all get up and head into our front rooms, gardens or balconies to sit and have a moment while watching the sun rise.”

“For those affected by suicide and self-harm the isolation that some of us are currently experiencing will be a familiar feeling. That’s the reason we come together on Darkness Into Light – because we don’t want anyone to be alone during times of darkness and isolation. Your donation means our counselors can continue to be there for people at their worst moments. Your participation shows solidarity and communion with those affected by suicide and self-harm. Let’s join together tomorrow and once more go together from darkness into light.”

Darkness Into Light is the main annual source of funding for Pieta and raised almost €6 million euro last year. Darkness Into Light 2020 has been postponed because of Covid-19 resulting in a funding crisis for Pieta who now need support more than ever before.

Just €20 can fund two life-saving calls to those who are in crisis. People are asked to donate now and stand in solidarity together with all those impacted by suicide at sun rise tomorrow.