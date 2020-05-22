Ballyshannon man looks into the murky past of the German secret police - the Stasi

Ballyshannon man Marc McMenamin will feature on the last History show of the current series on RTE One Radio this weekend, when he delves into the murky past of the German Stasi, the notorious secret police of the old East Germany or GDR.

The popular author and teacher, has a number of books to his credit and is a regular on

He told donegallive.ie:

"In 2014 I spent a few weeks in Berlin which coincided with Germany winning the World Cup. I have great memories of the celebrations in Rügen an Island on the North Coast or Ostsee as the Germans call the area where I was staying the day the Final was played.

"While I was in Berlin I interviewed a few people about the Stasi the Former State Police of Communist East Germany the GDR.

"I never really knew what to do with the recordings but have finally put them together for a piece for the History Show on RTÉ Radio One this Sunday 24th of May.

It's The last History Show of the current Season so tune in and enjoy! Shows starts at 6pm.

Pictured is a member of notorious Stasi Officer doing some heavy duty phone tapping sometime in the 70s!