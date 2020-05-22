Contact

Ballyshannon man looks into the murky past of the German secret police - the Stasi

Big Brother in the flesh

German Stasi operative listening into people's conversations

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

Ballyshannon man Marc McMenamin will feature on the last History show of the current series on RTE One Radio this weekend, when he delves into the murky past of the German Stasi, the notorious secret police of the old East Germany or GDR.

The popular author and teacher, has a number of books to his credit and is a regular on  

He told donegallive.ie: 

"In 2014 I spent a few weeks in Berlin which coincided with Germany winning the World Cup. I have great memories of the celebrations in Rügen an Island on the North Coast or Ostsee as the Germans call the area where I was staying the day the Final was played.

"While I was in Berlin I interviewed a few people about the Stasi the Former State Police of Communist East Germany the GDR.

"I never really knew what to do with the recordings but have finally put them together for a piece for the History Show on RTÉ Radio One this Sunday 24th of May.

It's The last History Show of the current Season so tune in and enjoy! Shows starts at 6pm.

Pictured is a member of notorious Stasi Officer doing some heavy duty phone tapping sometime in the 70s! 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

